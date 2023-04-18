The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

