The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 583.99 ($7.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 606 ($7.50). The company has a market cap of £830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.10 and a beta of 0.92.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
