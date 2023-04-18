The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 700 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATRK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,905. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

