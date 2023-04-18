The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $61,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 170,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 812,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,956. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.