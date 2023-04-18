The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 87,748 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.38.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

