The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Down to $339.68

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $339.68, but opened at $328.00. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $330.91, with a volume of 2,217,834 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

