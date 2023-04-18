The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS opened at $339.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,102,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

