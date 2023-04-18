The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Stock Up 22.7 %
CRCW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Crypto has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.89.
Crypto Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.