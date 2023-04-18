The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Up 22.7 %

CRCW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Crypto has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.89.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

