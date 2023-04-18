The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 36.1% in March

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

