The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

