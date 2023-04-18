The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.85. 1,597,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

