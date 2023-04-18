The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,466. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.