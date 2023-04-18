Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.49. 717,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,177. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

