Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. 493,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,735. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

