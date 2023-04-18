Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,581. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.