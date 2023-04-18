Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.07. 29,282,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,406,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

