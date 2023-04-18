Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Barclays

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tesco has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.65.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

