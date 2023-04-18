TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0223

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $218.65 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,414,566 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,265,680 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

