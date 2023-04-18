Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $748.90 million and approximately $41.56 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,126,187,341 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,732,259,035 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

