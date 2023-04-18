Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $745.96 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $745.96 million and $43.88 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009302 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003842 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001461 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,120,574,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,720,850,978 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.