Terra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64.10 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Terra has a market cap of $362.73 million and $64.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 255,253,902 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

