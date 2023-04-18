TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head to Head Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52% TeraWulf -603.95% -75.10% -28.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.72 N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf $15.03 million 17.85 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

