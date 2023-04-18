Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $63.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

TMSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

