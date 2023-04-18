Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 4.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.19. 67,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,910. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $349.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.