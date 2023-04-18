Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tejon Ranch

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.