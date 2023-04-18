Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.
Insider Transactions at Tejon Ranch
In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
