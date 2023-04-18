TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TDH Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PETZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,983. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

