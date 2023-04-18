TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200,685 shares of company stock valued at $504,532,604. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. 171,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

