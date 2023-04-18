TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

TC Bancshares stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

