Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Up 0.2%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.57). Approximately 9,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 61,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.56).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.81) target price on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,647.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 431.74.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

