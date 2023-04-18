Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Financial Contrast

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 0 7 23 0 2.77

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tamino Minerals and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Datadog has a consensus price target of $107.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Datadog $1.68 billion 13.37 -$50.16 million ($0.16) -437.50

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Datadog -2.99% -2.61% -1.19%

Summary

Datadog beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

