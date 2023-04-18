Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Monday. 4,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

