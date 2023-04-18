T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.39.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

