Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 456.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 411,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
