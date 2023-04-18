Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 456.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 411,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.