Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYYYF. Barclays increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Synthomer has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.94.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

