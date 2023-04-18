Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

SNX stock remained flat at GBX 117.50 ($1.45) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 90.55 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £20.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.90.

In other news, insider Paul Webb bought 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £899.85 ($1,113.54). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

