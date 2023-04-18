Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Up 55.3% in March

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 168,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 365,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,200. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

