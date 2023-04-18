Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.22.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
