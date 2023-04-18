Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.48

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

