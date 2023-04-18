Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,654,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,552.5 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
SVCBF remained flat at $12.74 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
