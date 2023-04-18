Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,670.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $33.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

