Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,670.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $33.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.58.
About Suzuki Motor
