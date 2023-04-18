Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 544,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Surmodics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Surmodics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Surmodics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,905. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

