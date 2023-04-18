Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

