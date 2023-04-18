Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Materials and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 5 7 0 2.58 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 403.27%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Materials and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.33 $275.94 million $2.26 11.97 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.86

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 11.28% 7.58% 3.42% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82%

Summary

Summit Materials beats 5E Advanced Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

