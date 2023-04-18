Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) versus SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Critical Survey

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) and SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and SAF-Holland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 SAF-Holland 0 1 0 0 2.00

SAF-Holland has a consensus target price of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given SAF-Holland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAF-Holland is more favorable than Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Dividends

Profitability

Sumitomo Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and SAF-Holland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and SAF-Holland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A $15.08 0.83 SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A C$0.77 13.60

Sumitomo Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAF-Holland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts. The Infocommunications segment offers optical fiber cables, optical fiber fusion splicers, optical data links and other optical components, and access network system products. The Electronics segment provides electronic wires, compound semiconductors, materials for electronic components, and irradiated products. The Environment and Energy segment includes copper wire rods, electric power cables, magnet wires, power systems, and supervisory telecontrol equipment. The Industrial Materials and Others segment consists of special steel wires, cutting tools, diamond and cubic boron nitride tools, and sintered parts. The company was founded in April 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry. The Americas segment manufactures and sells key components for the semi-trailer, trailer, truck, bus and recreational vehicle industries. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry, axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing legs as well as coupling devices. The APAC/China segment manufactures and sale of axle and suspension systems for buses, trailers and semi-trailers. The company was founded on December 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

