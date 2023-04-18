Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.24. 34,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

