StockNews.com Lowers Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.