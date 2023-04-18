StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $3.34 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

