StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

