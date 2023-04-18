StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

