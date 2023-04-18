StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
